Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the names of new captains after several Sri Lankan players including T20I captain Lasith Malinga and ODI skipper Dimuth Karunaratne pulled out of upcoming Pakistan tour.

According to details, 30-year-old Lahiru Thirimanne will lead the Islanders in the ODIs while the T20 team will be guided by Dasun Shanaka who celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday.

Ten Sri Lankan players – including Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal and Dinesh Chandimal – had on Monday pulled out of the tour citing security concerns.

This tour has been seen as a big step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan and this was the first major assignment for the new team management of Pakistan.