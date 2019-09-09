Share:

TOKYO-More than 900,000 homes have been left without power after Typhoon Faxai made landfall near Tokyo.With winds of up to 210km/h (130mph), Faxai is one of the strongest typhoons to hit the Japanese capital in a decade.

More than 130 flights were cancelled and train lines closed for hours, disrupting the morning commute.Power cuts hit 910,000 people in the Tokyo area, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said on Monday morning. The entire city of Kanagawa lost power at one stage, and authorities warned against going outside.

Hurricanes, typhoons and cyclones: What’s the difference?

As the storm approached, non-compulsory evacuation warnings were issued to more than 390,000 people in Kanagawa, Shizuoka and Tokyo prefectures.

A woman in her fifties was found unconscious on a street in Setagaya City, a residential area near central Tokyo, and later died in hospital, NHK reported.

CCTV footage showed her being blown head-first into a building by the force of the wind. More than 30 people have been injured, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo.

The storm comes as the country prepares to host the Rugby World Cup, which is expected to draw more than 400,000 overseas visitors. England manager Eddie Jones, a former manager of the Japanese national team, said his side would have to “ride with it”.