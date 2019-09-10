Share:

KARACHI - A 12-member strategic committee was formed with six members each from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to resolve the civic issues of the megacity.

PTI Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh and MQM leader Ameenul Haq were made focal persons of the newly formed committee.

The committee was formed in the aftermath of a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday in Islamabad in which he constituted a high-level committee to formulate short, medium and long term plans to address issues being faced by the residents of Karachi.

The prime minister constituted the committee on part of the federal government to address various public issues while chairing a meeting to review cleanliness drive and other development projects in Karachi.

The committee was directed to submit its early recommendations on the proposed plans, PM office media wing said in a press release.

According to details, the committee formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve the civic issues of megacity Karachi met here with its chairman Federal Law Minister Farog Naseem in chair on Monday.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Faisal Vawda, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter, Ameenul Haq, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Shamin Naqvi, Aftab Siddiqui, Khuram Sherzaman and Arshid Siddiqui.

The meeting discussed threadbare the pressing issues of the megacity for three hours.

Talking to media on the occasion, Federal Law Minister Farog Naseem said the prime minister had already made a committee on civic issues of Karachi. He said during last 11 years no government gave serious focus to the problems of the megacity. He said: “Karachi faces the issue of garbage and many other problems which if not resolved urgently would pose serious threats. If we have to save Karachi, we have to resolve these issues on permanent basis.”

He said we have to find a permanent solution to lifting garbage from the city and shift it to proper dumping points. He said today’s meeting was an emergency meeting which after detailed consultation decided to work on war footing basis. He said water, electricity, municipal waste and public transport are amongst the most serious issues of Karachi and committee would chalk out its recommendations on these issues and sent them to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PPP REACTION

Pakistan People’s Party led Sindh government rejected the formation of the committee and said that instead of forming committees, the prime minister should come up with some serious plans to resolve the woes of the city.

“PPP inspite of having shortage in provincial budget is carrying out uplift projects in the city as the federal government has failed to materialize on its promises,” said Information Minister Saeed Ghani in a statement and asked to where the promised funds of Rs162 billion announced by the prime minister for Karachi have gone.