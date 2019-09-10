Share:

SIALKOT - District Police Officer Mustansar Feroz has dismissed from service three accused assistant sub inspectors (ASIs) for thrashing, brutally torturing and humiliating people including Christian women in two separate incidents occurred in Sialkot and Daska cities.

The DPO dismissed from service Kotli Loharaan Police’s two accused ASIs - Naveed Arshad and Shahid Mehmood. The Civil Lines have also registered a case against both the accused ASIs and five other accused police constables - Aman Ullah, Amanat Ali, Muhammad Samma, Muhammad Shehbaz and Muhammad Saleem.

According to the FIR (No.328/2019) lodged at Civil Lines Police station by Sub-Inspector Mudassar Yaqub Baryar under sections 155-C and 156-C of Police Ordinance 2002, accused ASIs and police constables had illegally raided the house of accused proclaimed offender (PO) Patras Maseeh at Pakka Garha Sialkot on August 31,2019. The accused, however, fled away. Bu the accused police officials badly humiliated, thrashed and tortured the women of the Christian family. Local senior police officials also conducted a detailed inquiry and termed the raid illegal and also declared the police officials as guilty.

The DPO also dismissed from service Daska City Police ASI Amjad Farooq. Reportedly, ASI Amjad Farooq had implicated two local citizens Shafaqat and Iftikhar in a theft case, kidnapped them from their houses and brutally tortured, thrashed and humiliated them at his (ASI Amjad Farooq) private torture cell near Daska.