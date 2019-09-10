Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik on Monday said that foolproof traffic arrangements were being ensured for the main procession route of 10th Muharram. According to details, two SPs, Six DSPs, 72 inspectors along with women traffic wardens and 1,351 traffic wardens would perform their duties along the route of the main procession. All office staff would also be deputed on roads for facilitation of general public and no vehicle would be allowed to enter from any arteries on procession route. The main procession would start from Nisar Haveli and would conclude at Karbela Gamey Shah. The participants could park their cars and motorcycles at Nasir Bagh, Mochi Gate Bagh, Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Central Model High School, and Bengali Park. Special parking lots have been arranged at seven different points for participants. Traffic would be diverted to alternative routes from different points. The traffic diversion points on the route of the main procession would be Akbari Gate, Bagh Ali, Chuna Mandi, Shah Alam Market Chowk, Mori Gate, Punj Peer, Katchery, PMG Chowk, M.A.O College, Lady Wallington and Saggiyan.