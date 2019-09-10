Share:

Turkey cannot bear a new influx of migrants from Syria, Turkish president said in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

"We expect from the U.S. to stand with us in our efforts on fighting terrorism and on establishing safe zones for migrants," Erdogan said at a reception, which was held as part of U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross' visit to Turkey.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns -- including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with.

Speaking about bilateral trade with the U.S., the Turkish president said he discussed with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on initiating negotiations on free trade agreement, adding related ministers from both countries would start working on it soon.

"We want more U.S. companies to invest in our country. We are ready to provide every necessary support to the U.S. investors," he highlighted.