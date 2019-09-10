Share:

The United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the relationship between Pakistan and India is ‘less heated’ than it was two weeks ago and once again offered to mediate between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think [it] is a little bit less heated right now than [what] it was two weeks ago.”

“I get along with both countries very well,” Trump said, adding “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there."

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abolished Article 370 of the constitution which granted special status to the occupied valley on August 5.

Last month, the US president had offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.

Trump said he would do his best "to meditate or do something" regarding the tensions between India and Pakistan long-running source of conflict.

Earlier, Trump had offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir during Prime Minister Imran Khan's inaugural visit to the US. India however had rejected the offer, saying that there could be no third-party intervention on what was exclusively a bilateral issue. Pakistan had welcomed the offer, on the other hand, in the expectation that a third-party may finally be able to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

During President Trump’s recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 summit in France, the US leader had again offered to mediate between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Trump raised the issue of occupied Kashmir with Modi, expressing hope that something positive would come out of talks between Pakistan and India.

According to Reuters, US President Trump said Pakistan and India could handle their dispute over Kashmir on their own, but he was there should they need him.

“We spoke on Kashmir, the prime minister [Modi] feels like he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I am sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good,” Trump told reporters.

Modi had said issues between New Delhi and Islamabad were bilateral. “All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral, which is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them… I am confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them together.”