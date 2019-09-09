Share:

Congo virus, which is the cause of death thousands of people, is a serious disease because a patient was affected by the Congo virus and the patient passed away at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital of Quetta. Also four more people were recoginzed with the disease at the same hospital.

Dr Sadiq said that all patients are residents of Quetta and two patients have been admitted at the hospital whose test report will be coming on Monday, whether they both patients are the victims of the Congo virus or not is unknown to him.

According to the administration, a number of people diagnosed with Congo virus in the province has risen to 19. Due to the disease, four people have died because of the disease.

The government of Balochistan must do something for an eradication of Congo virus in order to protect the people from it immediately.

IKHLAQ AHMED,

Balochistan.