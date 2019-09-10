Share:

Amidst a number of martyrs against terrorism, extremism and controlling law and order situation than any other nation of the world, Pakistan police is considered too weak to tackle social and internal affairs against crime. According to National police Bureau, 703,481 crime cases were reported in 2018 and this ratio is even greater than the previous five year record. These crimes include murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, dacoity, robbery, burglary and others. This the only official record but the number of unofficial cases is even higher. The severity of these unofficial cases on daily basis is developing an environment where a local man seeks nothing other than despondency and injustice from this system.

The United States Institute of Peace mentioned one of the factors that are deteriorating the image of Pakistan police despite of sacrificing its personnel in maintaining internal security includes lack of collective strategies and forensic services, manipulation, corruption, behavior and attitude incapability, inadequate equipment and training, skills to tackle the modernized forms of crime. According to a report of 2011, a single police person covers 304 person in Pakistan and 400 persons under a single police officer.

It is not impossible to cater with alarming situation where the reputation of this institution lead the people not to trust their system transparency. Due to terrible reputation, victims either in rural areas or urban, hesitate in approaching them for reporting against the crime as a mindset is developed that they would be further harassed by police due to interference in political setup. Everyone considers police as responsible for most of the deformities in the constitutional structure as they are playing direct role and their every illegal action is easily captured by the media and public but it is not the true fact. They are not the solely responsible for this scenario.

The forensic laboratories are not effective for investigation like most of the cases that are complicated in Sindh are reported to Islamabad. Even funds were also allocated in past for upgradation for Sindh Forensic Laboratory but no serious attempts are made till now for its proper functioning. Foreign support including the US helping KP government for additional police academy, conduction of training in police academies by France experts and grants by Europe for providing amenities in police training.

One of the most high lightened issue now a days which has gained a massive attention of social and electronic media after Salahuddin death case who was tortured in police custody. For confessions and extraction of information, the criminal suspects are restored to torture in jails and unknown places. For several days, they are kept in incommunicado detention during which they are intimidated, ill-treated and subjected to different kinds of torture.

Under these unlawful conditions in law sustaining institutions, it is difficult to develop a ray of hope among public to enjoy the basic rights of justice. The prime minister always dominated the issue of police reforms in his election campaign and now a year has been completed but police hasn’t changed its attitude towards dealing with criminal or suspects in torture cells and jails. Punishments must be given to those who admit crime but according to the humanitarian standards. This is one of the challenge for Mr Khan which he should complete in his tenure and if he would be succeeded in this task, it would prove him an all-rounder successful player of police reformer in history of Pakistan as all eyes are set on him.