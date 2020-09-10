RAWALPINDI - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Uman Dar has said that first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme will create over one million jobs for the youth. Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said main objective of this program is creation of jobs for skilled youth and providing them technical training.
Usman Dar said over one billion rupees have so far been distributed to the youth on merit. He said merit and transparency is being ensured in distribution process. The Special Assistant to PM said that industrial development is paramount priority of the government and special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises is being paid for creating jobs.
He said training to 50,000 youth will be continued in educational and training centers as the government has decided to reopen educational institutions from 15th of this month after Corona Pandemic.
QASIM SURI SAYS PAKISTAN AN IDEAL MUSLIM STATE
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan has been strong citadel for the whole Muslim world due to its geographical location and demography which makes it ideal Muslim state These views were expressed by him while addressing the concluding ceremony of the two day National Conference titled “An inclusive and peaceful society in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities” in Islamic university Islamabad on Wednesday.
Qasim Suri said that Pakistani youth has all the potentials to change the fate of this country.
Pakistan and Pakistani people have always been peaceful and helpful to one another especially during the tough time when COVID-19 Pandemic was on its peak, he added.
Deputy Speaker NA said that tolerance, patience and empathy of Pakistani people during COVI-19 have been a model for the whole world. He remarked that peace can ensure the sustainable development.
He also mentioned the importance of educational institutions to spread the message of peace and tolerance in the whole world.
Qasim Khan Suri remarked that Pakistan is blessed with Youth bulge who will administer the affairs of this country in the future. He stressed on the need of inculcation of qualities of tolerance and patience. He said that university and research institute, have to play a proactive role like this.
He also said that religious scholars and Ulema are the asset who has the ability to change the fate of the country. He said that” Paigham e Pakistan” authored and researched by the Research Scholars in the Islamic Research Institution need to be spread wide as true image of the country is of peace.