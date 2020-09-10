Share:

RAWALPINDI - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Uman Dar has said that first phase of Kamyab Jawan Programme will create over one million jobs for the youth. Addressing a cheque distribution cer­emony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, he said main objective of this program is creation of jobs for skilled youth and providing them technical training.

Usman Dar said over one billion rupees have so far been distributed to the youth on mer­it. He said merit and transparency is being ensured in distribution process. The Special Assistant to PM said that industrial devel­opment is paramount priority of the govern­ment and special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises is being paid for creating jobs.

He said training to 50,000 youth will be continued in educa­tional and training cen­ters as the government has decided to reopen educational institutions from 15th of this month after Corona Pandemic.

QASIM SURI SAYS PAKISTAN AN IDEAL MUSLIM STATE

Deputy Speaker Na­tional Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan has been strong citadel for the whole Muslim world due to its geographical location and demography which makes it ideal Muslim state These views were expressed by him while addressing the conclud­ing ceremony of the two day National Conference titled “An inclusive and peaceful society in Paki­stan: Challenges and Op­portunities” in Islamic university Islamabad on Wednesday.

Qasim Suri said that Pakistani youth has all the potentials to change the fate of this country.

Pakistan and Paki­stani people have al­ways been peaceful and helpful to one another especially during the tough time when COV­ID-19 Pandemic was on its peak, he added.

Deputy Speaker NA said that tolerance, pa­tience and empathy of Pakistani people dur­ing COVI-19 have been a model for the whole world. He remarked that peace can ensure the sus­tainable development.

He also mentioned the importance of edu­cational institutions to spread the message of peace and tolerance in the whole world.

Qasim Khan Suri re­marked that Pakistan is blessed with Youth bulge who will admin­ister the affairs of this country in the future. He stressed on the need of inculcation of quali­ties of tolerance and patience. He said that university and research institute, have to play a proactive role like this.

He also said that re­ligious scholars and Ulema are the asset who has the ability to change the fate of the country. He said that” Paigham e Pakistan” authored and researched by the Re­search Scholars in the Islamic Research Insti­tution need to be spread wide as true image of the country is of peace.