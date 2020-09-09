Share:

Defence Day is celebrated on the 6th of September every year in Pakistan. It was on this day in 1965, that India launched her forces and attacked Pakistan across the international border without a warning or a declaration of war. This is the day when we pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defending their homeland from the enemy.

Pakistan and India, both countries fought that war for the issue of Kashmir but this issue remained unsolved.

A lot of people lost their lives from both countries and a lot of weapons were used. At last on the 6th of September, this war was ended with the support of the UN. The day of 6th September starts with special prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The President and Prime Minister give an address. Pakistani Army displays the latest missiles, tanks, guns, army aviation helicopters, and armament being used by Engineers, Electrical and Mechanical Corps, Army Air Defense, Signals, Army Service Corps and Army Medical Corps live in various places.

These shows are also displayed on different Tv channels. National songs and special documents about 6th September 1965, and the martyred people of 6th September are displayed on the TV.

In the end, I would like to say that We should all pray for the safety and solidarity of Pakistan.

KHUSHAL KHAN,

Hayatabad.