LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, the 72th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed here tomorrow (Friday). Khateebs of all mosques under the Auqaf Department Punjab will hold special dua after Juma sermons for the greatest leader of the country Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Nazaria-e-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which, political and religious figures will pay homage to the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who died on September 11, 1948 shortly after achieving a separate homeland.