LAHORE - On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Department has retrieved 9870.3 kanal state lands from illegal occupants amounting in the region of Rs3 billion, 10 crore and 23 lakh rupees in the month of August.

According to an official handout, the ACE directly deposited one crore and 31 lakh rupees in government coffers while another amount of Rs69 crore was deposited through concerned departments.

The industries department and ACE imposed fines worth 37 lakh and 29 thousand rupees to 332 pumps during a joint inspection of 669 petrol pumps as measurement scales of 48 per cent pumps were found tempered.

In August, 199 out of 542 complaints received through ACE application were resolved while the action is underway on 343 complaints.

The ACE arrested 22 government employees for taking the bribe and gave decisions on 1981 complaints against 3790 received in the month of August. It disposed of 395 inquiries and announced verdicts on 121 cases.

It arrested 147 accused and submitted challan of 97 last month. The ACE also arrested 10 courts and proclaimed offenders. In this regard, the CM has stated that a policy of zero-tolerance will continue against corruption and the corrupt mafia will be eradicated in the province.

The government will go to every extent to curb the illegal occupants, he asserted.