Share:

ISLAMABAD - PTI on Wednesday appointed Ms Adeela Khan as central deputy secretary media of Insaf Women Wing.

A notification issued by PTI’s Insaf Central Women Wing says that Ms Khan is hereby appointed as central deputy secretary media after due consultations with the central secretary media. She was previously working as Central Media Adviser PTI for Health & Social Development. The notification issued by president Insaf Women Wing Dr Nausheen Hamid also says that the appointment has been made in pursuance of by-laws of Insaf Women Wing.