ISLAMABAD - Apple has announced a major launch event for next Tuesday, with fans speculating that it could see the unveiling of a new Apple Watch, iPad or even the next-gen iPhone 12. The tech giant’s website shared a new post in its upcoming event section that reads, ‘Join us from Apple Park. September 15, 2020, at 10am PDT.’ Although no indication was given about the reason for the event, Apple typically reveals the latest smartphone around this time – previous years saw launches happen on September 12. September has been the set month for when Apple releases its next-gen iPhone, but the ongoing health crisis of the coronavirus and travel restrictions created a number of delays for the tech giant.