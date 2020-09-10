Share:

LAHORE - Responding to Bilawal Zardari’s press conference on the indictment of Asif Ali Zardari in Tosha Khana reference case, Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that calling accountability a joke by Bilawal Zardari was a heinous act.

Bilawal Zardari’s criticism against the federal government is a useless attempt at covering up his and his father’s corruption, he added.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that despite the PPP’s 13-year rule over Sindh, the unavailability of basic facilities for the masses and money laundering of billions through characters like Ayaan Ali tantamount to a bigger joke.

The cry of NRO behind Bilawal Zardari’s aggressive news conference is clear, Chohan said.

He said that PPP opposed anti-money laundering laws only to save its corrupt leaders. He said that corrupt practices of PPP pushed Pakistan to the grey list of FATF.

He further said that after enjoying the government in the shadow of dictatorship, PPP is desperately shifting the blame of its failure on the present government. Chohan said that Bilawal Zardari should take a look at Karachi submerged in rainwater before criticising the federation.