KARACHI - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Forough Naseem has said that the services of Brands Foundation for the promotion of brands are commendable and should be fully appreciated by the government and private sector. He further added that Pakistan’s development is conditional on Karachi’s development and the role of the Memon community in the country’s economic progress cannot be overlooked. He expressed these views while addressing the Brand of the Year award ceremony 2019, organized by the Brands Foundation at Movenpick Pick Hotel, where 140 national and multinational companies were awarded Brand Awards and seven Brand Icons. President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Agha Shahab Ahmad Khan, president of the Brands Foundation and former federal secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan, Kanwar Mohammad Dilshad, chief patron of the Brands Foundation and chairman of the HMR Group, Haji Mohammad Rafiq Pardesi, patron Brands Foundation and CEO of Osaka Lights, Shamim Ahmed, former additional collector Customs Dr. Shehab Imam, group director Brands Foundation Air Commodore (R) Inamullah Ehsan Sitara Imtiaz (Military) and CEO Brands Foundation Sheikh Rashid Alam were also present on this occasion.