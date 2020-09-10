Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday inaugurated an almonry in Shah Jamal area of Lahore and also interdined with the people present there.

The Chief Minister also announced to open 11 more almonries in Lahore saying that an in-principle decision had been made to start almonries outside shelter homes for the destitute. “The government is fulfilling its responsibilities by providing boarding and lodging facilities to the impecunious strata”, he affirmed, adding that 48 thousand people had been provided food in 7 almonries in Lahore and the scope of this facility will be extended to other cities as well.

He said Punjab Panagah Authority will be set up soon and the dream of a welfare state will be materialised. “Looking after the needy is a great virtue but past governments never took any practical step for the welfare of the indigent strata. The hapless, abandoned and the poor need special attention of the society and the PTI government has taken care of the penurious stratum”, he maintained.

Earlier, DC Lahore gave a briefing about the establishment of almonries. Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, ACS (U), Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner Lahore and others were also present.