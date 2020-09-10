Share:

ISLAMABAD - She is currently acting as the Jury President for the 77th annual Venice Film Festival. And Cate Blanchett was sure to turn heads as she arrived in style at the event for the Di Yi Lu Xiang (Love After Love) premiere in the Italian city. The Thor: Ragnarok star, 51, exuded elegance in an androgynous chic look that paired a puffy white dress with a simple black blazer.

Cate’s ensemble featured asymmetrical peplum tulle skirt across her torso, while her blazer also had a matching white material on one shoulder to complement the look. The evening gown also had silver floral embroidery across the front to give her look a glamorous flourish as she stepped out onto the red carpet. Cate boosted her statuesque figure in a pair of black heels, and chose to keep her accessories to a minimum so that all attention remained on her outfit.