Lahore - Amid allegations from the Opposition that the PTI government was bent upon politicising the police, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usmn Buzdar Wednesday vowed to transform it into a neutral entity saying that police will have to work diligently to further improve the law and order situation.

“The police will have to be transformed into a neutral entity in toto.

Reforms will be introduced in the police system soon”, he observed while talking to the newly appointed Punjab IGP Inam Ghani, who called on him after taking charge of his new assignment in Punjab.

The Chief Minister asked the new IGP that the supremacy of merit and the law should be ensured at any cost and no pressure be tolerated for any wrongdoing. Usman Buzdar added that protection of life and property of the people was the prime responsibility of the police and it will have to work diligently for further improving the law & order.

“The police should actively redress the grievances of the common man in police stations and come up to the public expectations with regard to maintenance of peace in the society””, he told the police chief.

Extending good wishes to the IGP, the CM directed him to further improve law & order situation in the province.

He also directed that indiscriminate action be initiated against the criminals and no pressures should be accepted.

The IG police said that every possible step will be taken for improving the police system and every job will be done in accordance with the requirements of justice and merit.

Also, talking to the media after inauguration of an almonry in Lahore, the Chief Minister said that new IG police have been given instructions about law & order and supremacy of law will be fully ensured.

He downplayed the controversial appointment of the new IGP terming it a routine matter. “IGs have been transferred in the past too and it is not an unusual situation but an administrative matter”, he remarked while replying to a question.

To another question, he replied that reforms will be introduced in the police soon.

He said the police were being provided with all kinds of facilities including the provision of executive allowance and procurement of 550 new vehicles. Similarly, he added, 45 new police stations have been constructed and land has been provided for 101 other police stations. “Ten thousand constables were also being recruited”, he said.

Answering another question, the CM stated that no one should have any problem with anybody in the province. “We will take every step according to the law and my doors are open to everybody and anyone can meet me.

I also listen to the problems of elected representatives and solve them”, he said.

CHAIRMAN FIEDMC CALLS ON CM PUNJAB

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office.

Ch Asim Nazir MNA, Saeed Ahmad Saeedi MPA and central vice president of PTI Ch Muhammad Ashfaq were also present. The CM stated the development work of Allama Iqbal Industrial City will be accelerated and companies will be provided one-window facility as it is a flagship CPEC project.

The government will solve investors’ problems on a priority basis as Punjab has been developed as the role model province with regard to investment and it is leading in ease of doing business, he added.

Also, more development work will be done in TT Singh and special funds will be provided for public welfare, he added.

Mian Kashif apprised CM about development work and investment of foreign companies in AIIC. 40 big companies have purchased around 1500 acre land for setting up industries, he added.

CM takes notice of murder of a girl student

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the murder of a female student in Majra village of Gujrat. He has directed to provide justice to the bereaved family and strict legal action be taken against the arrested accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.