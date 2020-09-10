Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Association of Former Inspectors General of Police Executive Committee on Wednesday expressed its grave concern over the repeated transfer of IGPs in Punjab without regard to the statutory requirements and imperatives of good governance.

The committee comprised AFIGP President Iftikhar Rashid, Vice President Shahid Nadeem Balouch, Afzal Ali Shigri, Saiyed Mohib Asad, Masud Shah, Dr Shohaib Suddle and Saud Gohar.

The AFIGP office bearers, in its meeting held at Islamabad, also said that in the past two years the tenure of the IGPs in Punjab has been reduced to mere four-and-a-half months on average.

They said that this practice creates a sense of uncertainty and weakening of the institution from within besides rendering the entire organisation fragile that has the important responsibility of maintaining public peace and order.

They added the superior courts have repeatedly held that tenure of officers must be respected and thus principle was well documented in the Supreme Court of Pakistan judgement in Anita Turab case.

On the occasion, the AFIGP office bearers wished the newly appointed IGP Punjab Inam Ghani well in this arduous and challenging assignment.