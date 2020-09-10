Share:

PESHAWAR - A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued contempt of court notices to Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar and former special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for their alleged remarks against the verdict of a special court in a case of former president Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The two-member bench, headed by Justice Roohul Amin, directed the respondents to appear in person along with reply within 14 days.

Malik Ajmal Khan Advocate had filed the case against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Dr Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar, for their remarks against the judge of a Special Court Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

On September 17, 2019, the special court had awarded capital punishment to the former military dictator for violating the Constitution.

The court also issued notices to secretary, Home Department and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority as to why the respondents were allowed to make contemptuous remarks on the state and private TV channels and other media.