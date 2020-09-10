Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported six deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 299,855. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,365.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 441 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 131,115 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,461 in Punjab, 36,755 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,227 in Balochistan, 15,804 in Islamabad, 3,137 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,356 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,436 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,213 in Punjab, 1,256 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 177 in Islamabad, 73 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,850,121 coronavirus tests and 25,081 in last 24 hours. 287,950 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 550 patients are in critical condition.