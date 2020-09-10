Share:

LARKANA - The relatives of seven missing persons of Larkana again held a joint protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh here on Wednesday for recovery of their loved ones. Rahmat Khatoon Soomro, the mother of her two missing sons Shiraz Soomro and Faraz Soomro; Abdul Jabbar Hakro, the brother of Abdul Sattar Hakro; Aqsa and Afsana Dayo, the sisters of Insaf Dayo; Abdul Karim Tagar, the father of missing primary teacher Kashif Tagar; Ziauddin Mugheri, the brother of Ghulam Umar Mugheri; and Abdul Latif Solangi, the father of Ghulam Murtaza Solangi, informed media that their beloved missing family members had neither been recovered nor produced before any court of law to face the charges, if any. They appealed to the higher government authorities to ensure recovery of the missing persons as soon as possible.