LAHORE - Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) members from corporate sector Aqeel Kareem Dhedi and Shafiq Ahmad Abbasi called on Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday. According to PSB spokesman M Azam Dar, they assured the minister about business community’s cooperation for the promotion of sports in the country. They discussed the revival of sports culture at the local level with the support of provinces and National Sports Federations. Besides, they discussed the public-private partnership for infrastructure development and upgradation of the coaching centres in the provinces and sports complex. Dr Fehmida, who is also president PSB, appreciated efforts of the business community, its support to the government in difficult times and their generous distributions for the national cause. She hoped that the business community would play a vital role in revival of sports and support Pak athletes and coaches. IPC Secretary Ghufran Memon also attended the meeting.