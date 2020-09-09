Share:

Through the column of your prestigious newspaper, I want to convey my words to the higher authorities and general public.

It has been six months since the educational institutes were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students have been constantly under pressure of online classes and exams. It is needless to say that online classes were good for nothing. Students were seen complaining about improper internet access and how they missed most of the lectures due to load shedding. Well, as the time passed everyone got used to it and made up their minds and started preparing for online exams.

Now all of the sudden, institutes have decided to reopen on-campus classes and take physical exams.

Earlier the students were told to prepare themselves for online exams, but the sudden change in decision has put the students under severe stress.

I request the authorities to take online exams for the semester that have been taught online.

SHARMEEN FARASAT.

Karachi.