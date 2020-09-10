Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari chaired a high level committee meeting on Citizen Portal for the provinces of Sindh, KP and Balochistan here on Wednesday.

Officials from Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) briefed the meeting about the status of complaints of the Overseas Pakistanis on Complaint Portal.

The Inspector Generals of Police of all provinces participated in the meeting through video link. They apprised the committee about the high number of complaints of overseas Pakistanis pending in the courts.

They showed their inability to intervene into matters which were already under hearing in different courts.

“Establishment of fast track courts for overseas Pakistanis is in its final phase,” the SAPM said. He said the summary was with the Ministry of Law. Overseas courts would be established once the summary is approved.

SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari asked the members of the committee to ensure prompt resolution of complaints by overseas Pakistanis.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of our economy. They send huge amount of foreign exchange. He said it was government policy to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis in all possible ways.

He also asked the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish overseas commissions in their respective provinces. “Punjab Overseas Commission is a successful model. Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkwa should follow the same model,” he said.