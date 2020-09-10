Share:

MASTUNG - At least four members of a family including a father and his three sons were killed and 11 other passengers injured when a speeding coach on its way to Karachi from Quetta collided with a car in Mastung late on Tuesday night.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident occurred due to negli­gence of driver of the coach and was so severe that four persons died on the spot and at least 11 others also sustained injuries in the accident.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital. Res­cue sources said that a six-year-old boy was also among the injured.