Karachi, the city of lights received, at last, the much-awaited package of 1.1 trillion after a visit from Imran Khan on Saturday. The package comes at a very delicate time when the Economical hub of the country is facing a disaster. It is a positive initiative by the Federal government in collaboration with the provincial government.

It is important to mention that these funds have been released after PPP, the ruling party of Sindh requested the Federal government when the city received a record rain of 442 mm in August.

USAMA CHEEMA,

Faisalabad.