ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed expressed commitment to resolve civic issues of Karachi and put the metropolis on path of development.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday afternoon, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed National Disaster Management Authority for the assessment of losses inflicted by recent rains and floods in Karachi and rest of Sindh.

He said the federal government will provide all possible assistance for resolution of civic and infrastructural problems of the City.

He said Prime Minister has directed to bring the development process in Sindh at par with other parts of the country. He said Karachi is economic hub of the country and resolution of its problems will keep the industrial wheel moving, leading to generate job opportunities for people.

He also criticised the Sindh government and Pakistan Peoples Party for doing politics on a disaster like situation emerged in Karachi after heavy rains.