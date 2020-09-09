Share:

The current pandemic of Covid-19 slashed industries, production and exports which negatively impacted the economy. Pakistan was one of the fortunate few which combatted COVID-19 through a smart lockdown technique, causing marginal harm according to reports.

Export numbers in July have shown a new prosperous road towards better economic conditions. Advisor to the PM, Abdul Razak Dawood turned out to be a silver lining in black clouds with his fruitful suggestions regarding trade. He announced the good news that the government is to revise rates of zero-rated industries.

This is a great initiative taken by the Ministry of Commerce under the guidance of Razak Dawood. Discounted rates of gas and electricity will have a direct impact and boost industrial production and exports, resulting in economic rebound.

UMAR MAHMOOD,

Lahore.