Share:

LONDON - Opening batsman Jason Roy has been named in England’s 14-man squad for the ODI series against Australia. Roy, who was struggling with a side strain, had missed the T20I series against Pakistan and Australia. He last played in the three-match ODI series against Ireland in July-August and aggregated 25 runs in three matches. England have also added explosive batsman Dawid Malan to their reserves list. Malan, who was the top run-scorer in the Australia T20Is, was added after Joe Denly, who was in the reserves list, returned to Kent ahead of the resumption of the T20 Blast. Saqib Mahmood and Phil Salt make up rest of the reserves. Regular captain Eoin Morgan is expected to be fit for the ODI series after he missed the third T20I against Australia with a finger injury. Also in the squad is Jos Buttler, who had left the bio-bubble after the second T20I for personal reasons and will be available upon successful COVID-19 testing. “Eoin, obviously good news around his finger, and touch wood he’ll be fit as well,” confirmed head coach Chris Silverwood. “Malan has come in as a reserve, Roy has come through fit so he will join the squad and obviously Salt has come in as a reserve as well. “Jos will be back in the bubble to join us in Manchester, baring test results. He should be available to play.” The three-match ODI series begins on Friday, 11 September, in Manchester. SQUAD: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. RESERVES: Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt.