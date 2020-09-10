Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamait Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is likely to demand collective resignations of opposition parties in upcoming all parties conference (APC). This demand of the JUI-F is likely to once again cause cracks in the ranks of the opposition quarters as many major parties are certain to oppose the option. Sources within JUI-F told The Nation that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was planning to convince the opposition parties for collective resignations as an option to give tough time to the government. The sources said that before the upcoming APC, the top leadership of JUI-F will convene some important meetings to discuss options of collective resignations. It is important to mention here that earlier in October 2019 during the JUI-F’s Azadi March, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had demanded resignations from his party parliamentarians and also from the MNA’s of opposition parties, but the two major parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had opposed the option and had asked Maulana Fazl for a movement within the Parliament House.