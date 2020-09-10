Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Pervez Khat­tak has urged Japan to invest in the maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors and promote economic activities through mutually beneficial partnership in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kunino­ri Matsuda in Islamabad on Wednesday, he appreciated Ja­pan’s cooperation in Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

Commending Japan’s role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asia, Pervez Khattak also stressed that peace in South Asia is linked to a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The Defence Minister high­lighted the historical close ties between Pakistan and Japan. He appreciated Japanese sup­port for prosperity and devel­opment in Pakistan over the years.

He expressed the hope that Japan would help create eco­nomic activities in Pakistan through mutually beneficial participation in CPEC as well as considering investment in maritime and industrial manu­facturing sectors.

Pervez Khattak also appreci­ated the role of Japan in pro­motion of peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asian Region. He also stressed that South Asia’s peace is linked with peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

The minister also com­mended the efforts of Japa­nese government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions were a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration. He mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration.

The Japanese Ambassador assured that his government will explore new avenues of mutual cooperation with Pakistan The ambassador as­sured of his government’s continued support to Paki­stan.

Congratulating government and the people of Pakistan on successful handling of the CO­VID-19 pandemic, Matsuda Kuninori hailed decision of gradual reopening of educa­tional institutions in Pakistan from 15th September.

The ambassador paid rich tributes to all those involved in these endeavors and also stressed the need for further collaboration between the gov­ernments of Japan and Paki­stan to successfully handle any future challenge with collec­tive efforts.

“The reopening of educa­tional institutions in phases after a long break due to the coronavirus is a welcome step and it is hoped that students will be back to their schools, colleges and universities very soon” said the Ambassador.

He emphasized that the edu­cation sector is the priority for the Government of Japan. Partnering with JICA, the Gov­ernment of Pakistan, UNHCR, UNICEF and non-governmental organizations, the Government of Japan has continuously of­fered support for improving Pakistan’s educational infra­structure through the provi­sion of school buildings, teach­ing materials and training to promote schooling for the youths in Pakistan including refugees and girls.