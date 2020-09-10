ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has urged Japan to invest in the maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors and promote economic activities through mutually beneficial partnership in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Wednesday, he appreciated Japan’s cooperation in Pakistan’s prosperity and development.
Commending Japan’s role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asia, Pervez Khattak also stressed that peace in South Asia is linked to a peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.
The Defence Minister highlighted the historical close ties between Pakistan and Japan. He appreciated Japanese support for prosperity and development in Pakistan over the years.
He expressed the hope that Japan would help create economic activities in Pakistan through mutually beneficial participation in CPEC as well as considering investment in maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors.
Pervez Khattak also appreciated the role of Japan in promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan and South Asian Region. He also stressed that South Asia’s peace is linked with peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.
The minister also commended the efforts of Japanese government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions were a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration. He mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration.
The Japanese Ambassador assured that his government will explore new avenues of mutual cooperation with Pakistan The ambassador assured of his government’s continued support to Pakistan.
Congratulating government and the people of Pakistan on successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Matsuda Kuninori hailed decision of gradual reopening of educational institutions in Pakistan from 15th September.
The ambassador paid rich tributes to all those involved in these endeavors and also stressed the need for further collaboration between the governments of Japan and Pakistan to successfully handle any future challenge with collective efforts.
“The reopening of educational institutions in phases after a long break due to the coronavirus is a welcome step and it is hoped that students will be back to their schools, colleges and universities very soon” said the Ambassador.
He emphasized that the education sector is the priority for the Government of Japan. Partnering with JICA, the Government of Pakistan, UNHCR, UNICEF and non-governmental organizations, the Government of Japan has continuously offered support for improving Pakistan’s educational infrastructure through the provision of school buildings, teaching materials and training to promote schooling for the youths in Pakistan including refugees and girls.