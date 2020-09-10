Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the health department’s authorities to expedite upgradation of hospitals in newly merged tribal districts and to ensure provision of necessary medical equipments so that better and efficient health care facilities could be provided to the people of the areas.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Provincial Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, MPA Dr. Sumera Shams and Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the government was determined to bring underdeveloped areas of the province at par with developed areas. However, he said, the merged areas were the top priority of his government. Mahmood Khan said that Health Iinsurance Scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) had already been extended to cent percent population of the merged districts. He termed this as pro-poor initiative of the provincial government which was now being extended to 100% households of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, Insaf Doctors’ Forum apprised the Chief Minister of different aspects of health sector and issues being faced by doctor’s community. The delegation informed the Chief Minister that in collaboration with the federal government a hospital of hepatology and liver transplantation was being established at KMU and proposed that another hospital established for aforesaid purpose may be allocated for Neuro-institute.

The Chief Minister directed the quarter concerned to take a closer look over the proposal and submit him a report as soon as possible.