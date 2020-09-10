Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-V squad on Wednesday demolished two buildings and sealed 28 illegal structures at Defence Road and Rai Wind Road. According to a LDA spokesperson, the authority demolished two illegal commercial buildings and sealed an illegal structures near Government Degree College at Raiwind road. The LDA also sealed an illegal structure used for a Jim on Defence road and sealed 26 illegal commercial structures at Pine Avenue Eden Abad. During the operation, the police officials and other enforcement staff were also present.