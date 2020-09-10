Share:

Karachi - Secretary Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Najam Shah has said that special policy will be formulated to solve the municipial related problems of the province on urgent basis, integrated strategies and measures will be taken to solve the public problems. Syed Najam Shah, who also holds the post of Secretary Investment, has held several important responsibilities in the past and is currently holding additional responsibilities of Secretary Local Government, Housing & Town Planning. In his message to the people and media of Sindh as Local Government Secretary, he said that he would do his best to fulfil the new responsibility given by the Sindh government and his every step would be for the betterment and interest of the people of the province. Syed Najam Shah clarified that he had a special plan in mind for solving the problems of Karachi which he would finalize and share with the media after consultation with the Sindh Local Government Minister. The Secretary Local Government Sindh has categorically said that strengthening of local bodies and solution of employees’ problems will be found on priority basis, elimination of corrupt elements and promotion of merit policy will be his ambition and public issues will be addressed on priority basis. Najam Shah also thanked Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and said that it would be a matter of pride for him to seek guidance and advice from Minister LG in performing his duties.