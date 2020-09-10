Share:

SARGODHA - Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Sargodha, Wajahat Hassan on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man after convicting him in a murder case of Bhagtawala police station. According to prosecution, on October 24, 2018 accused Muhammad Shafi, resident of Bhagtawala, gunned down his daughter Khalida Bibi over a family issue. Police had registered case against the accused and presented challan in the court. After conclusion of the arguments the court awarded 25-year imprisonment to culprit Muhammad Shafi.