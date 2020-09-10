Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mariah Carey poked fun of her diva reputation in a playful Instagram post with her daughter Monroe. The 50 year old singing superstar shared a photo of herself standing while someone brushed her hair while she was simultaneously tousling her nine year old daughter’s curly hair as she sat in front of her in a director’s chair. ‘And you thought I was a diva?,’ Mariah wrote in the caption for her roughly 9.5 million followers. Mariah flashed her cute smile in the snap while wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress. Monroe gave a slight grin in the picture while wearing a pink hoodie.

Mariah and Monroe recently teamed up for a TikTok video encouraging fans and followers to vote in the upcoming US general election. They performed a choreographed dance and sing-a-long to Mariah’s new socially-conscious single Save The Day, which features singer and rapper Lauryn Hill, 45.