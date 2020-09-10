Share:

SARGODHA - A minor boy drowned in a sewerage pond in Jhawariya police station limits on Wednesday. The police said that three-year-old Muhammad Mujtaba, r/o Jhawariya was playing outside his house when he slipped and fell into the sewerage pond. As a result, he died on the spot. Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Woman Commits suicide

A woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in Sahiwal police limits on Wednesday. The police said that 30-year-old Asiya Bibi, a mother of two children, consumed poisonous pills after quarreling with her husband over domestic issues.