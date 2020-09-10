Share:

LAHORE - A mother of two children was robbed and raped at gunpoint in Gujjarpura police precincts in the provincial metropolis, police sources on Wednesday.

The victim was reportedly travelling in a car along with her two children when it developed some fault in Gujjarpura locality. Some unknown accused overpowered the woman as she came out of the vehicle. After molesting and robbing her of valuables, the criminals managed to escape.

The police later reached the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital. An official said the police were struggling to identify the alleged rapists through CCTVs installed in the city as part of the Safe City project.

A police official said the woman is said to be the resident of Gujranwala district. She was on her way back when the incident took place near Lahore’s Ring Road late Tuesday night. The victim told the police that her car ran out of petrol and its engine stopped all of sudden on the Ring Road in Gujjarpura.

She also tried to call the Motorway Police’s emergency helpline 130 for assistance. However, she was told by the operator that she could not be provided help as the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone. While she was stuck on the road, two unidentified persons arrived on foot from the nearby area surrounding the motorway and forced the woman and her children out of the car, cut through the fence around the motorway and allegedly raped her in the fields nearby. The alleged rapists also snatched away Rs100,000, gold ornaments and ATM cards from the victim before fleeing.