Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday that maintaining law and order, ensuring prompt solution to people’s problems and uniform rule of law was his top priority.

Talking to the media after assuming the charge of his office here at the central police office, he said all the Principal Staff Officers and the Command Officers would have to play their effective role in the best possible way.

He further said that officers and personnel, who would bring the oppressors to justice and support the oppressed would be the vanguard of my team

so all the officers should keep themselves active for further improvement in the process of public safety and service delivery to improve the image of the police in the society.

“I will make sure that transfer postings are based solely on performance and good reputation, so that all officers should do selfless service to citizens without any pressure and rooting out crimes,” he said.

The IGP further said the policy of zero tolerance on harassment and corruption would be strictly implemented and the Additional IG IAB would be fully independent to take suo moto action on corruption cases as well as complete the inquiry and punish those responsible.

He further said that corruption, abuse of power, killing and torture in police custody at any level would not be tolerated and action would be ensured against the officers and personnel involved in such irregularities.

He asserted that, writ of the state would be maintained, while ensuring uniform enforcement of the law was one of his top priorities and in this regard, adherence to merit, discipline and strict following on issued SOPs would be ensured at all costs.

He further said that besides speeding up the free registration of FIRs, special attention would be given to improve the quality of investigation so that the society could be made crime free by punishing the professional accused involved in serious crimes.

Answering the questions, IGP Inam Ghani further said that team of officers working in all regions and districts of Punjab consist of the best professional officers, out of which, no officer would be replaced for any reason but all the field officers including CPO had been empowered for supervision.

He further said that in order to make the working system of the Central Police Office more functional, the focus would be on reorganisation and up gradation so that the departmental affairs could be carried out more efficiently and diligently.

He further said the Central Police Office was the home of police officers and any meeting of the officers in it is an internal matter of the police force.

He further said that there was no grouping in Punjab police and all reports regarding grouping of seniors and juniors were contrary to the facts and baseless.

He further said that CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs were committed to protect and serve the lives and property of people by ensuring implementation of government orders and police as a disciplined force.

On arrival of IGP at the Central Police Office, a smartly turned out police squad presented salute to IG Punjab Inam Ghani while other officers including Additional IGs and DIGs posted in the CPO welcomed the IG Punjab.

Responding to media queries, the IG Punjab said that no political or administrative pressure would be tolerated in ensuring the rule of law but action would be taken on merit against anyone who violated the law.

He further said the mission of public service and safety would be continued under the best working relationship with all field officers including CCPO Lahore so that the police as a smart and community police could provide all possible protection and service delivery to the people.

Later, IG Punjab Inam Ghani held the first formal meeting with the officers at the Central Police Office and issued important instructions to the officers regarding his policy, priorities and performance of professional matters.

Additional IGs and DIGs and other officers were also present in the meeting.