LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hosted dinner in honour of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and other provincial ministers here on Wednesday.

They were all agreed to work for the progress and development of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Reiterate resolve to counter the opposition’s conspiracies against the government with public support.

According to details Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari, Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Law Minister Raja Mohammad Basharat, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Minister Housing Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed, Provincial Minister Agriculture Noman Langriyal, Minister Minority Affairs Ejaz Alim, Provincial Ministers Shaukat Ali Laleka, Raja Arshad Hafeez, Raja Yasir Hamayun, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and Husnain Jahaniyan were present at the dinner at Governor’s House.

Matters regarding national and political issues came under discussion during this meeting. Governor Punjab commended relief given to the public by the Punjab government in Health and Education sectors along with the smart lockdown policy of the government. All attendees agreed that all the conspiracies by the opposition will fail because the public has given mandate to the government and it will complete its term till 2023.

Governor Punjab said that the agenda of the PTI government is to empower the poor lot and facilitate them in every aspect. Opposition should wait till 2023. He said that the PTI government will not compromise on politics of principles and accountability without discrimination. He said the credit of saving Pakistan from economic bankruptcy goes to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team.

Governor Punjab said that the public has rejected the opposition earlier and opposition will not succeed in its politics of division and protest. He said that the general elections will take place in 2023 and with the support of Public we will complete our term till 2023.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the practical steps are being taken to provide basic facilities to the people of Punjab. He said that we will fulfill the promise of devolution of power through Municipal Elections.

We are utilising resources to develop urban as well as rural areas, he added. Chief Minister Punjab said that the PTI government will deliver everything it promised. A new era of progress and development in Punjab has started and we are providing relief to public in every aspect.