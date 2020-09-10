Share:

ISLAMABAD - Native tribes in Montana are celebrating the birth of an ultra-rare white buffalo calf. The animal, a female born in June at Bitterroot Valley Bison Ranch in Missoula, has been named The Creator’s White Buffalo Maiden. Only about one in a million buffalo calves are born white, according to researchers, and many lose their snowy coloring as they grow. Tribal members believe White Buffalo Maiden has immense cultural significance, with some saying she represents the strife plaguing our nation. Others claim her arrival means women should take more leadership roles in tribal affairs.

Some 30 people from Montana’s seven main tribes gathered in Lolo on August 29 for a ceremony honoring White Buffalo Maiden’s arrival. ‘I think the reason the Creator sent this calf here is because of all the injustice that’s been done,’ Glenn Gopher, who conducted the ceremony.