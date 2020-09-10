Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties will jointly raise matter of reopening educational institutions of the country, which were closed to contain coronavirus in the country. The opposition parties may submit a call-attention to raise the matter in the upcoming National Assembly session, which will start on 14th September, said parliamentary sources. The opposition would register protest for not taking parliament into confidence before taking a big decision of reopening the educational institutes. The government has recently decided to partially reopen some of the educational institutes across the country in the first phase starting from September 15.