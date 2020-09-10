Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudary has said that relying on government for industries’ improvement must end and more efforts are needed for the entrepreneur sector to stand on its own footings for progress.

He said this while addressing a seminar on promotion of Halal Products, organized by PNAC, here yesterday.

The minister emphasised on technological development in the country.

Briefing about the importance of the much needed promotion of Halal Products, the minister said, Pakistan can improve revenue by improving its exports. “We need to benefit from biotechnology, standardization and digital technology. Halal products have an industry of 1.27 trillion dollars the world over. Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and the UAE are currently benefiting from Halal products. Pakistan can also benefit through Halal products exports,” said the minister.

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to invest in agriculture sector instead of investing in real estate sector. For the promotion of Halal meat, he said that the provinces’ cooperation was the key which was absent at the moment.