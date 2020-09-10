Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved additional 88 posts on the cadre of Secretariat Group in order to boost prospects of promotion of officers serving under the Group.

According to a statement the Prime Minister Office issued on Wednesday, Imran Khan directed that said Rules may be placed before the Federal Cabinet for its approval. It said that this approval means an addition of 15 posts for BS-21, 29 posts for BS-20 and 44 posts for BS-19 will enhance the promotion prospects of Secretariat Group significantly.

The PM office said that Civil Service of Pakistan Rules, 1954 provided for induction of PCS/PMS officers in Pakistan Administrative Service after requisite amendments in 2014. It said that these amendments will provide opportunity to eligible PCS/PMS officers to be inducted in PAS on the same lines as is being done in Police Service of Pakistan and Office Management Group. This step is likely to strengthen the Federation as provincial officers will now also form part of an All Pakistan Service and would serve the entire length and breadth of the country.

The statement said that The Prime Minister has also approved the appointments of technically qualified and experienced persons from the open market based on the needs of various Ministries/Divisions in BS-19 and BS-20, on contract basis.