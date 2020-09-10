Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Roshan Digital Account for overseas Pakistanis on Thursday (today) According to a Press release of PM Office Media Wing, the State Bank of Pakistan is going to launch the Roshan Digital Account, in collaboration with commercial banks. The initiative would enable the overseas Pakistanis to open accounts in any bank of the country easily and facilitate them in funds transfer and paying utility bills. The overseas Pakistanis will be able to open an account without visiting a bank branch, Embassy or Consulate.