Share:

Parliamentary Leader Pakistan People’s Party Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza has demanded immediate dismissal of Communications Minister and CCPO Lahore.

Hassan Murtaza has said in a statement that Umar Sheikh has humiliated humanity by blaming the victim woman for the incident, the matter should be investigated through a parliamentary committee, he demanded. He added Imran Khan's favorite CCPO have bowed all heads in shame, Umar Sheikh should resign immediately or he should be fired.

The PPP leader said that the Minister of Communications should be sacked immediately for not providing security on the new motorways. The Minister of Communications Murad Saeed should be immediately brought to justice. Murad Saeed is directly responsible for this tragic incident, he said.

Toll tax is taken from the citizens. Why no one was deployed to help them? He questioned.

He said that why Murad Saeed, who used to jump and shout on every issue, has been missing since yesterday? There is no security on Lahore-Sukkur Motorway either, there is no petrol pump and there is no provision of accommodation and food. Heavy toll tax is levied from the people but no arrangement is being made for the safety of their lives and property.

He stated Sheikh Rashid has destroyed the railways and Murad Saeed has destroyed the highways. Imran Khan's style of governing is destroying the country and especially Punjab.

If the selected and their puppet gangs remain in power, nothing will be left, let the national leadership decide and soon save the nation from this incompetent and incompetent gang, he concluded.