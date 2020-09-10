Share:

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi and Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail met here at the Sindh Governor House on Wednesday and discussed the situation developed after the recent unprecedented rain in Sindh, relief activities, development projects, Karachi Transformation Plan and other matters. Speaking during the meeting, President Alvi said the Federal Government was well aware of the problems of people of Sindh, where the unusual rain spells had affected the infrastructure, besides disturbing the economic, social and business activities.

The special package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi would prove to be important for the development of the commercial hub of Pakistan. It was a serious effort to develop the city on modern footing.

The prime minister’s seriousness was manifestation of his interest and determination to make Karachi as a world class city, he added.

The Sindh Governor said the Prime Minister’s latest visit and the special development package for the city had boosted the people’s confidence as no such serious effort had not been made in the past for developing Karachi. It showed that the present government realized the importance of Karachi’s role in the country’s economic growth. The package would help resolve the long-standing problems of the city, he added.

All efforts afoot to facilitate business community: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that business community of Karachi had been playing a key role in the national economy, therefore, all possible steps were being taken for the removal of their issues. He was talking to a delegation of business community that called on him at the Governor House. Sindh Governor Sindh Imran was also present during the meeting, a press release said.

During the meeting, situation after the recent rainfall, Karachi package and removal of issues faced by business community were discussed. The President said that with the cooperation of business community, the government would ensure its vision of economic progress.

He further observed that the Karachi package would prove to be vital in addressing issues related to rainfall and other problems being faced by Karachi and stressed upon completion of latest facilities and mega projects in the city.

“Karachi is an economic hub and the federal government will continue its complete cooperation for its development,” the press release quoted the President as saying.

About coronavirus, the President said that Prime Minister’s policy of smart lockdown had helped reduce the infection rate in Pakistan and the whole world acknowledged the steps taken by the government to contain its spread.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on the occasion, said that they were making sincere efforts for the uplift of Karachi as the government was cognisant of the issues confronted by the business community. Improvement in Karachi situation would also boost the business activities, he added. The Governor further said that they were also taking major steps for the development of industrial areas. He assured that in Karachi package, transparency and standard would be maintained at all costs. The business community delegation expressed the confidence that government would remove their issues on priority basis. They also reposed confidence in the sincerity of Prime Minister and stressed that infrastructure, uninterrupted supply of water, gas and power should be ensured in the industrial areas. They said Rs.1100 billion package announced for the development of Karachi would bring a major change in the city and improve the infrastructure of the city as well as the infrastructure of the industrial areas of Karachi.

In a meeting with the President, the industrialists apprised the deteriorating situation in the industrial zones and requested that the industrial areas be included in the Rs.1100 billion Karachi package to improve the infrastructure.

Nasim Akhtar, President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), who was among those who called on the President, told President Arif Alvi that if the government wanted Karachi to develop, it should solve power, gas and water issues on priority basis, because the industrialists were facing great difficulties in continuing their production activities due to loadshedding of electricity and gas, water shortage and many other issues.

NKATI president requested the President Arif Alvi to convene meetings with real business representatives at least twice a month, to which President Arif Alvi said that he would try to arrange regular meetings with the business community. President Arif Alvi said that he would try his best to solve the problems of electricity, gas and water facing the industrial areas of Karachi while the issue of GDC was also being worked on. He asked the industrialists to give PC-1 worth Rs.2 billion for each zone the improvement of infrastructure, only after which any progress is possible for its approval from the Karachi package. He also announced to provide 2 fire brigade vehicles to each industrial zone.

Sadiq Mohammad, CEO, North Karachi Industrial Development & Management Company (NKIDMC) and Faraz Mirza, Chairman Board, said that they were grateful to President Arif Ali for trusting the development companies.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, in response to the complaints about sales tax refund by the industrialists, said that the doors of the Governor House were open for the business & industrial community to come here whenever they want and highlight their problems so that their problems could be solved on time. He would also make every effort to resolve issues related to sales tax refunds.